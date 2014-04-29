Double DaggerFormed 2002. Disbanded 2011
Double Dagger was a post-punk trio from Baltimore, Maryland composed of only drums, vocals, and a very loud bass guitar which fills the space a guitar would normally take. Vocalist Nolen Strals and bassist Bruce Willen also comprised the graphic design team Post Typography, which has done work for some very high-profile clients, including The New York Times.[1] Hence, Double Dagger made a habit of referring to their style of post-hardcore as "graphicdesigncore" early in their career. In October 2011, Double Dagger broke up after a small final tour. Their final EP 333 was released in April 2013 alongside a documentary of their final tour, entitled If We Shout Loud Enough.
