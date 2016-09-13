Marcel LandowskiBorn 18 February 1915. Died 23 December 1999
Marcel Landowski
1915-02-18
Marcel Landowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel François Paul Landowski (18 February 1915 – 23 December 1999) was a French composer, biographer and arts administrator.
Marcel Landowski Tracks
Symphony No 4 in E minor, Op 98
