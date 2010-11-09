Bob GaddyBorn 4 February 1924. Died 24 July 1997
Bob Gaddy (February 4, 1924 – July 24, 1997) was an American East Coast blues and rhythm-and-blues pianist, singer and songwriter. He is best remembered for his recordings of "Operator" and "Rip and Run," and musical work he undertook with Larry Dale, Wild Jimmy Spruill, Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee.
Bob Gaddy Tracks
No Help Wanted
Bob Gaddy
No Help Wanted
No Help Wanted
Slow Down Baby
Bob Gaddy
Slow Down Baby
Slow Down Baby
