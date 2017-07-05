Judas Priest Biography (Wikipedia)
Judas Priest are an English heavy metal band formed in West Bromwich in 1969. The band has sold over 50 million copies of their albums to date. They are frequently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. Despite an innovative and pioneering body of work in the latter half of the 1970s, the band struggled with indifferent record production, repeated changes of drummer, and lack of major commercial success or attention until 1980, when they adopted a more simplified sound on the album British Steel, which helped shoot them to rock superstar status.
The band's membership has seen much turnover, including a revolving cast of drummers in the 1970s, and the temporary departure of singer Rob Halford in the early 1990s. The current line-up consists of Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, and drummer Scott Travis. The band's best-selling album is 1982's Screaming for Vengeance with their most commercially successful line-up, featuring Hill, Halford, Tipton, guitarist K. K. Downing, and drummer Dave Holland. Tipton and Hill are the only two members of the band to appear on every album.
Judas Priest Tracks
Sort by
Come and Get It
You've Got Another Thing Coming
Breaking The Law
Living After Midnight
Peace
Hell Bent For Leather
No Surrender
One Shot At Glory
Traitor's Gate
Lightning Strike
The Last Rose Of Summer
Firepower
Heading Out To The Highway
Between the Hammer and the Anvil
March of the Damned
Screaming For Vengeance
You Don't Have to be Old to be Wise
Turbo Lover
