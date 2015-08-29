Shake KeaneBorn 30 May 1927. Died 11 November 1997
Shake Keane
1927-05-30
Shake Keane Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellsworth McGranahan "Shake" Keane (30 May 1927, Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies – 11 November 1997, Oslo, Norway) was a jazz musician and poet. He is best known today for his role as a jazz trumpeter, principally his work as a member of the ground-breaking Joe Harriott Quintet (1959–65).
Modal
Joe Harriott
Modal
Modal
Performer
Tonal
The Joe Harriott Quintet
Tonal
Tonal
Formation
Joe Harriott
Formation
Formation
Liggin'
Joe Harriott
Liggin'
Liggin'
Africa Calling
Terry Shannon, Shake Keane, Bill Eyden, Jeff Clyne & Wilton 'Bogey' Gaynair
Africa Calling
Africa Calling
Last played on
Revival
Bobby Orr
Revival
Revival
Last played on
Credentials by Shake Keane
Shake Keane
Credentials by Shake Keane
Credentials by Shake Keane
Last played on
Last Minute Bossa Nova
Ronnie Scott, Terry Shannon, Ray Dempsey, Freddy Logan, Jimmy Deuchar, Vic Lewis, Shake Keane, Tubby Hayes & Kenny Clare
Last Minute Bossa Nova
Last Minute Bossa Nova
Performer
Last played on
