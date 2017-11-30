Diana DohertyOboist
Diana Doherty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b3206a9-2b06-4974-8402-7dafeb6bb466
Diana Doherty Biography (Wikipedia)
Diana Doherty is an Australian oboist, currently Principal Oboe with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diana Doherty Tracks
Sort by
Inflight Entertainment: Beat Girl (3rd mvt.)
Graeme Koehne
Inflight Entertainment: Beat Girl (3rd mvt.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inflight Entertainment: Beat Girl (3rd mvt.)
Orchestra
Last played on
Diana Doherty Links
Back to artist