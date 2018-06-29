Carl CrackBorn 5 May 1971. Died 6 September 2001
Carl Crack
1971-05-05
Carl Crack Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Crack (born Karl Böhm, 5 May 1971 – 6 September 2001) was a Swazi-born German techno artist best known for his membership in the digital hardcore band Atari Teenage Riot from 1992 to 2000.
Carl Crack Tracks
Glissando Salon Mazurka, Op 259 No 2
Carl Crack
Glissando Salon Mazurka, Op 259 No 2
Glissando Salon Mazurka, Op 259 No 2
Performer
Last played on
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (2nd mvt)
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
