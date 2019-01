David Greilsammer is an Israeli pianist. Born August 8, 1977 in Jerusalem, he started his music studies at the age of six at the Rubin Academy in Jerusalem. After completing his military service in Israel he entered The Juilliard School in New York as a student of Yoheved Kaplinsky. Following studies in piano and conducting, he went on to work with the American pianist Richard Goode. Greilsammer made his debut in 2004 in New York, as soloist at Lincoln Center. Since 2010, Greilsammer has been the Music Director and principal conductor of the Geneva Camerata.