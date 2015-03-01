QuatermassUK progressive rock band. Formed September 1969. Disbanded 1971
Quatermass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b270ec4-0d4e-4b91-9acb-10f402e960d3
Quatermass Biography (Wikipedia)
Quatermass were a British progressive rock band from London, active between 1969 and 1971. A related band, Quatermass II was active in the mid-1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quatermass Tracks
Sort by
One Blind Mice
Quatermass
One Blind Mice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Blind Mice
Last played on
Quatermass Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist