Joe "Sonny" West (born July 30, 1937) near Lubbock, Texas is a rock and roll songwriter and musician, best known as the co-writer of two of Buddy Holly's biggest hits: "Oh, Boy!" and "Rave On".
West was the youngest of five children born to Joseph William West and Alberta Grimes. West wrote and recorded both "Oh, Boy!" and "Rave On" on the Atlantic label in the late 1950s, but they failed to achieve wide recognition or commercial success.
Bruce Springsteen has often remarked that "Rave On" is one of the greatest rock and roll songs of all time, and that he psyches up for live performances by singing it backstage.[citation needed]
