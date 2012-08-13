Emery is an American post-hardcore band from Seattle, Washington currently signed to BadChristian Music. Emery was founded in Rock Hill, South Carolina by Toby Morrell, Devin Shelton, Matt Carter, Josh Head, Joel Green and Seth Studley, and moved to Seattle in order to reach a more music centered scene.

Before signing with Tooth & Nail Records, Emery recorded two EPs, The Columbus EEP Thee and The Weak's End demo that they used to attract attention from labels. With Tooth & Nail, they have recorded five studio albums, and two EPs. The Weak's End, their debut album, was released in 2004, followed by The Question in 2005 and I'm Only A Man in 2007. The latter fulfilled Emery's contract with Tooth & Nail. However, the band re-signed with the label and released ...In Shallow Seas We Sail on June 2, 2009 and We Do What We Want on March 29, 2011. After signing with BadChristian Music the band released You Were Never Alone on May 19, 2015, and Eve on November 9, 2018.