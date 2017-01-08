ConnieFreestyle/dance‐pop singer Connie Martinez
Connie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b21ee42-6650-4066-a6be-2c9567ce2f01
Connie Biography (Wikipedia)
Connie Martinez, better known as Connie, is a singer of freestyle music and dance-pop. Connie is best known for her singles "Funky Little Beat" and "Rock Me". These songs catapulted the singer into the international music scene and the songs are now considered classics of the freestyle music genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Connie Tracks
Sort by
Funky Little Beat
Connie
Funky Little Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Little Beat
Last played on
Connie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist