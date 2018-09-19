The Bathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04cprdq.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b210e63-a801-42d2-a49c-1f7fb0e99a0b
The Bathers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bathers are a Scottish chamber pop band. The vehicle for singer-songwriter, Chris Thomson, they are sometimes referred to as "the best-kept secret in Scottish music" and have released seven albums. Initially active between 1985 and 2001, they reformed in 2016.
The Bathers Performances & Interviews
The Bathers - New Age (The Quay Sessions)
The Bathers cover The Velvet Underground on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart
The Bathers - New Age (The Quay Sessions)
The Bathers - Tequila Mockingbird (The Quay Sessions)
The Bathers perform live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart
The Bathers - Tequila Mockingbird (The Quay Sessions)
The Bathers Tracks
If Love Could Last Forever
The Bathers
If Love Could Last Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
If Love Could Last Forever
Last played on
Get Out Of Life
The Bathers
Get Out Of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Get Out Of Life
Last played on
Two Cats On The Piano
The Bathers
Two Cats On The Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Two Cats On The Piano
Last played on
The Belle Sisters (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
The Belle Sisters (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Honey At The Core (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
Honey At The Core (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Angel On Ruskin (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
Angel On Ruskin (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Yellow Crombie (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
Yellow Crombie (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
For Saskia (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
For Saskia (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
New Age (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
New Age (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
New Age (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
If Love Could Last Forever (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
If Love Could Last Forever (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Tequila Mockingbird (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
Tequila Mockingbird (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Twenty Two (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
The Bathers
Twenty Two (The Quay Sessions, 22 Sept)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Tequila Mockingbird
The Bathers
Tequila Mockingbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Tequila Mockingbird
Last played on
Kelvingrove Baby
The Bathers
Kelvingrove Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Kelvingrove Baby
Last played on
SHES GONE FOREVER
The Bathers
SHES GONE FOREVER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
SHES GONE FOREVER
Last played on
The Night is Young
The Bathers
The Night is Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
The Night is Young
Last played on
UNUSUAL PLACES TO DRIVE
The Bathers
UNUSUAL PLACES TO DRIVE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
UNUSUAL PLACES TO DRIVE
Last played on
Perpetual Adoration
The Bathers
Perpetual Adoration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Perpetual Adoration
Last played on
Dial
The Bathers
Dial
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Dial
Last played on
Fancy Dress
The Bathers
Fancy Dress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cprdq.jpglink
Fancy Dress
Last played on
