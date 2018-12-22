Stanisław SojkaBorn 26 April 1959
Stanisław Sojka
1959-04-26
Stanisław Sojka Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanisław Sojka (born April 26, 1959 in Żory, Upper Silesia), also known as Stanisław Soyka, is a Polish jazz and pop singer, pianist and composer.
Stanisław Sojka Tracks
Toleraneja [Na Mily Bóg]
