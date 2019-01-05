Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson (born March 9, 1990), better known by his stage name YG, is an American rapper and actor from Compton, California. In 2009, he released his debut single, "Toot It and Boot It" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, which peaked at number 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single's success resulted in him signing to Def Jam Recordings. In the following years, YG released mixtapes such as The Real 4Fingaz, Just Re'd Up, Just Re'd Up 2, 4 Hunnid Degreez, and many others.

In June 2013, YG signed a deal to Young Jeezy's imprint CTE World. His 2013 single, "My Nigga" featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan, peaked at number 19 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest charting song of his career. He then released the singles "Left, Right" and "Who Do You Love?" featuring Drake, leading up to the release of his debut studio album. His debut album, My Krazy Life, was released on March 18, 2014 by Pu$haz Ink, CTE World and Def Jam, and received critical acclaim. On June 17, 2016 he released his second studio album, Still Brazy, to critical acclaim.