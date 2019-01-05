Sardool Sikander (Punjabi: ਸਰਦੂਲ ਸਿਕੰਦਰ) is a Punjabi folk and Punjabi Pop singer, who made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with his introductory album, "Roadways Di Laari". He has also acted in some Punjabi language movies, like Jagga Daku. Sardool's father, the late Sagar Mastana, was a famous tabla player who invented a special type of tabla that was played with a thin bamboo stick. Sardool is married to Amar Noorie, who is also an accomplished singer and actress and has achieved many awards just like her husband. They have travelled throughout the globe as duet as well as solo singers for some or the most memorable tours and performances. Born in the Kheri Naudh Singh in district Fatehgarh sahib, he belongs to the Patiala Gharana of music.[citation needed] Sardool has 27 albums to his credit. His work has been included in over 50 derivative albums from all over the world. His album 'Husna De Malko' released in 1991 that sold 5.1 million copies worldwide and still selling.