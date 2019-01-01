David Banks, better known by his stage name DJ Disciple, is an American DJ and house music producer from Brooklyn, New York City, New York.

In 1994, his single "On the Dancefloor" reached the UK Singles Chart, peaking at #67. In 2002, he reached #1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart with his single "Caught Up". The song was also featured prominently in an episode of the Showtime television series Queer as Folk.

In 2006, his released his single, "Work It Out" featuring Dawn Tallman, under his Catch 22 Recordings label. "Work It Out" was re-released on House Trained Records in the UK, and after appearing on MTV, was play-listed on BBC Radio 1. In 2008, "Changes" was released, which was a collaboration with David Tort and DJ Ruff, and the single stayed on the Beatport digital top three downloads for two months.

In 2010, DJ Disciple collaborated with top Spanish Producer Javi Mula on Sexy Lady. "'Sexy Lady" video received The Best 'Dance ClipVideo' in Spain. In December 2011, DJ Disciple collaborated with Jan & Solo on "U Know My Steez". The song became a successful product tool to promote the Pioneer Corporation product 'Steez'. In Feb 2012, Disciple collaborated with Albert Neve on "Romper Room" featuring Dru Hepkins. The track was immediately picked up by Joachim Garraud for a remix and was supported heavily by Chuckie.[better source needed]