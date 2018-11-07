The Lords of the New ChurchFormed 1982
The Lords of the New Church
1982
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lords of the New Church were an English/American gothic rock supergroup with a line-up consisting of four musicians from 1970s punk bands. Launched in 1982, the band had moderate chart success prior to their dissolution in 1989.
Holy War - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Lil Boys - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Open Your Eyes - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Russian Roulette - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Eat Your Heart Out - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Livin' On Livin' - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Girls Girls Girls - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Question Of Temperature - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
New Church - BBC Paris Theatre 1982
The Lords of the New Church
Open Your Eyes
The Lords of the New Church
