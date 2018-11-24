Draper
1991-08-14
Draper Performances & Interviews
- Interview with Draperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mzmf7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mzmf7.jpg2016-10-15T19:04:00.000ZSevenoaks producer Draper pops in to premiere his brand new trackhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c4hb2
Interview with Draper
- Draper - Break Over You (feat. Prides) (T in the Park 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413p9p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413p9p.jpg2016-07-18T11:07:00.000ZDraper performs Break Over You with a special appearance from Prides at T in the Park 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041vdng
Draper - Break Over You (feat. Prides) (T in the Park 2016)
- Interview with Draperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phfyh.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phfyh.png2016-03-30T12:37:00.000ZInterview with Sevenoaks producer Draperhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03phg3j
Interview with Draper
Draper Tracks
Crossfire (feat. Golden Age)
Draper
Happy Now (The Kent Sessions Cover - 04/09/18)
Draper
Want You More (The Kent Sessions - 04/09/18)
Draper
Break Over You (The Kent Sessions - 04/09/18)
Draper
Fire (feat. Gigi)
Draper
They Know (feat. Matty Rico)
Draper
Worst Of Us
Draper
Reaction
Draper
Jealous (feat. BB Diamond)
Draper
I.O.U (feat. KYKO)
Draper
Want You More (feat. Sam Sure)
Draper
Home (feat. Abi Ocia)
Draper
Ready For Us (BBC Introducing in Kent Session, 26th November 2016) (feat. SYKES)
Draper
Jealous (BBC Introducing in Kent Session, 26th November 2016) (feat. BB Diamond)
Draper
Ready For Us (feat. SYKES)
Draper
Rings (T in the Park 2016)
Draper
Break Over You (T In The Park, 09 July 2016) (feat. Prides)
Draper
Rings (T In The Park, 09 July 2016)
Draper
Break Over You (feat. Prides)
Draper
All I See (feat. Laura Brehm)
Draper
All I See
Draper
