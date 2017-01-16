Henry LewisConductor. Born 16 October 1932. Died 26 January 1996
Henry Lewis
1932-10-16
Henry Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Jay Lewis (October 16, 1932 – January 26, 1996) was an African-American double-bassist and orchestral conductor. At age 16, he joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic, becoming the first African-American instrumentalist in a major symphony orchestra and, later, the first African-American symphony orchestra conductor in the United States.
Henry Lewis Tracks
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Last played on
Habanera from Carmen
Georges Bizet
Habanera from Carmen
Habanera from Carmen
Performer
Last played on
Overture from Carmen Jones
Oscar Hammerstein II, Georges Bizet, Original London Cast Recording & Henry Lewis
Overture from Carmen Jones
Overture from Carmen Jones
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Caro nome (Rigoletto)
Giuseppe Verdi
Caro nome (Rigoletto)
Caro nome (Rigoletto)
Last played on
