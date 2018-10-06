The Valentines were one of the most highly regarded American doo-wop groups from the mid-1950s.[according to whom?]

Although they never had a record on the national hit parades, they were popular in New York and the East Coast in general and had many regional big sellers. The stage performances of the group were sellouts and their harmonizing and choreography in sequence were amongst the most accomplished of their time. Influenced both musically and in their showmanship by The Cadillacs, The Solitaires, and The Flamingos, The Valentines were able to contribute an innovative stage presentation, outstanding vocals, and some unique performances.

The Valentines served as a launching pad for important careers.