Randy Starr
Born 2 July 1930
Randy Starr
1930-07-02
Randy Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Randy Starr (born Warren Nadel, July 2, 1930) is an American dentist and singer-songwriter known for writing twelve songs for Elvis Presley.
Randy Starr Tracks
Mama
Randy Starr
Mama
Mama
O Mio Babbino Caro
Randy Starr
O Mio Babbino Caro
O Mio Babbino Caro
