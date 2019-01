Jingle your way to a very Merry Christmas!

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m6ywz.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m6ywz.jpg

2016-12-22T12:54:00.000Z

The choir of Temple Church, Septura, and the In Tune audience perform Jingle Bells.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m6yxk