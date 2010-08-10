The Bridgeheads was a London-based alternative band, formed in 2007. The band originated from Slovakia, and described themselves as performing "expressionism". The band decided to stop after the singer, Tomas dAsK, died on 27 September 2010.[citation needed] The line up consisted of Tomas (vocals, guitar, piano, songwriting), Jozef Lemee (guitar, piano) and Michal Wisp (drums). The line-up did not include a bass guitar - this was replaced by dAsK’s specific octave guitar played without the B-string.