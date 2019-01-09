Benny DayalBorn 13 May 1984
Benny Dayal Biography (BBC)
Benny Dayal is an Indian singer. He is a member of the band S5 launched by the channel SS Music and Originally from Kerala, he has worked as a playback singer with many noted composers to produce successful soundtracks.
Benny Dayal Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Dayal (born 13 May 1984) is an Indian singer who hails from the state of Kerala. He is a member of the band S5 launched by the channel SS Music. He made his acting debut in the Malayalam movie 'By The People' . The flick was a suspense thriller and all the songs were sung by S5 members and it was during that time when A.R. Rahman noticed him, and took an audition.
Proms 2015: Prom 8: Late Night With … BBC Asian Network
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed48gw
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-22T12:49:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vkrf7.jpg
22
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 8: Late Night With … BBC Asian Network
10:15
Royal Albert Hall
