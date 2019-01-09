Benny Dayal is an Indian singer. He is a member of the band S5 launched by the channel SS Music and Originally from Kerala, he has worked as a playback singer with many noted composers to produce successful soundtracks.

Benny Dayal (born 13 May 1984) is an Indian singer who hails from the state of Kerala. He is a member of the band S5 launched by the channel SS Music. He made his acting debut in the Malayalam movie 'By The People' . The flick was a suspense thriller and all the songs were sung by S5 members and it was during that time when A.R. Rahman noticed him, and took an audition.