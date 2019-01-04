Meri WilsonBorn 15 June 1949. Died 28 December 2002
1949-06-15
Meri Wilson Edgmon (June 15, 1949 – December 28, 2002), known professionally as Meri Wilson, was a model and singer-songwriter, best known for singing double entendre novelty songs.
Telephone Man
