Olli Tukiainen
Olli Tukiainen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b03f673-59ee-481e-bdc1-34a1a9c6da7e
Olli Tukiainen Biography (Wikipedia)
Olli "Ollie" Tukiainen is a Finnish musician and the guitarist of the rock band Poets of the Fall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olli Tukiainen Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist