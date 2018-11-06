Norma Cecilia Tanega (born January 30, 1939) is an American folk and pop singer-songwriter, painter, and experimental musician. In the 1960s she had a hit with the single "Walkin' My Cat Named Dog" and wrote songs for Dusty Springfield and other prominent musicians. In recent decades Tanega has worked mostly as a percussionist, playing various styles of music in the bands Baboonz, hybridVigor and Ceramic Ensemble.