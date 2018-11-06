Norma TanegaBorn 30 January 1939
Norma Tanega
1939-01-30
Norma Tanega Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma Cecilia Tanega (born January 30, 1939) is an American folk and pop singer-songwriter, painter, and experimental musician. In the 1960s she had a hit with the single "Walkin' My Cat Named Dog" and wrote songs for Dusty Springfield and other prominent musicians. In recent decades Tanega has worked mostly as a percussionist, playing various styles of music in the bands Baboonz, hybridVigor and Ceramic Ensemble.
Norma Tanega Tracks
Walkin' My Cat Named Dog
Norma Tanega
Walkin' My Cat Named Dog
Walkin' My Cat Named Dog
Last played on
A Street That Rhymes At 6AM
Norma Tanega
A Street That Rhymes At 6AM
A Street That Rhymes At 6AM
Last played on
Walking My Cat Named Dog
Norma Tanega
Walking My Cat Named Dog
Walking My Cat Named Dog
Last played on
You're Dead
Norma Tanega
You're Dead
You're Dead
Last played on
