Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Formed 1979
Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
1979
O God Our Help In Ages Past
All People That On Earth Do Dwell
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Now Thank We All Our God
How sweet the silent backward tracings! (Songs of Farewell)
Frederick Delius
To Be A Pilgrim
African Sanctus: opening movement
David Fanshawe
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Carmina Burana - Tempus est iocondum
Carl Orff
The Great Lover On The Town
Leonard Bernstein
Bread Of Heaven
Then sing aloud to God (Belshazzar's Feast)
William Walton
The Bells
Sergei Rachmaninov
Coronation Te Deum
William Walton
Mass in C major Op.86
Ludwig van Beethoven
A sea symphony - songs for all seas, all ships
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concert Waltz No 1 in D major, Op 47
Alexander Glazunov
Songs of the Sea, Op. 91: Drake's Drum
Charles Villiers Stanford
Abide with me
Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Messa da Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Harmonium
John Adams
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
Chichester psalms for treble, chorus and orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
Carriage And Pair
Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-01T11:36:49
Proms 1995: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-06T11:36:49
Proms 1994: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
1994-09-04T11:36:49
