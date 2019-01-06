Candi Staton
1940-03-13
Candi Staton Biography (Wikipedia)
Canzetta Maria "Candi" Staton (born March 13, 1940 in Hanceville, Alabama) is an American soul and gospel singer, best known in the United States for her 1970 remake of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" and her 1976 disco chart-topper "Young Hearts Run Free". In Europe, her biggest selling record is the anthemic "You Got the Love" from 1986, released in collaboration with the Source. Staton was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame. Staton is a four-time Grammy Award nominee.
Candi Staton Performances & Interviews
Candi Staton: My Book
2016-07-09
Candi Staton talks to Craig about the inspiration behind the book she is writing...
Candi Staton: My Book
Candi Staton on Ray Charles: "He said I was the female version of him"
2016-06-18
Soul singer Candi Staton reflects on the friendship she had with Ray Charles...
Candi Staton on Ray Charles: "He said I was the female version of him"
Candi Staton: "I was told disco was the devil's music!"
2016-06-14
Candi drops in to talk to Steve and the team about her current UK tour.
Candi Staton: "I was told disco was the devil's music!"
Craig Interviews Candi Staton
2016-05-28
Craig catches up with Candi Staton to talk about her book and growing up in Alabama.
Craig Interviews Candi Staton
Candi Staton Interview
2015-05-09
Soul singer Candi Staton joins Craig in the studio, ahead of her UK tour.
Candi Staton Interview
The Funk & Soul Years - 1977
2015-04-26
Craig takes you back to 1977 in The Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Candi Staton, Johnny "Guitar" Watson and Roy Ayers.
The Funk & Soul Years - 1977
The Funk & Soul Show - 1972
2015-03-28
Craig takes you back to 1972 for The Funk & Soul Years.
The Funk & Soul Show - 1972
Candi Staton Live in Session
2014-10-27
Soul icon Candi Staton chats exclusively to Sir Terry and performs two songs live in his studio
Candi Staton Live in Session
Candi Staton Tracks
You Got The Love (New Voyager Radio Edit)
The Source
You Got The Love (New Voyager Radio Edit)
You Got The Love (New Voyager Radio Edit)
Young Hearts Run Free
Candi Staton
Young Hearts Run Free
Young Hearts Run Free
Nights On Broadway
Candi Staton
Nights On Broadway
Nights On Broadway
What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love And Understanding
Candi Staton
What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love And Understanding
You Got The Love (feat. Candi Staton)
The Source
You Got The Love (feat. Candi Staton)
You Got The Love (feat. Candi Staton)
You Got The Love
Candi Staton
You Got The Love
You Got The Love
Playlists featuring Candi Staton
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Bestival
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
6 Music at Bestival
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
Similar Artists
