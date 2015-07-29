Lilium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6af9f966-73fc-4a63-bcf1-e2065d994888
Lilium Biography (Wikipedia)
Lilium (meaning fortress) is a musical project begun by French musician Pascal Humbert, a member of the alternative country groups 16 Horsepower and Woven Hand. Lilium is now a two-piece augmented by frequent guests based in Denver, Colorado, USA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lilium Tracks
Sort by
Right Where You Are
Lilium
Right Where You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Where You Are
Last played on
Lilium Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist