The Allen Brothers (Austin Allen born February 7, 1901 - died January 5, 1959 and Lee Allen born June 1, 1906 - died February 24, 1981) were an American country music duo popular in the 1920s and 1930s. They were nicknamed "The Chattanooga Boys" since many of their songs mentioned Chattanooga.
I've Got the Chain Store Blues
The Allen Brothers
I've Got the Chain Store Blues
I've Got the Chain Store Blues
Drunk & Nutty Blues
The Allen Brothers
Drunk & Nutty Blues
Drunk & Nutty Blues
