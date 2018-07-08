Fanny Clamagirand (born 1984) is a French classical violinist. Fanny has established herself as an artist of great distinction on the international stage and is considered to be one of the finest violinists of her generation. Her talent and commitment are supported by many foundations and organizations in the world. She is also supported by Vladimir Spivakov and Anne-Sophie Mutter. Her elegance, the brightness of her playing, her interpretations involving sensitivity and authority received many times the critics’ praise. Fanny plays on a Matteo Goffriller violin made in Venice in 1700.