Georgie StollBorn 7 May 1905. Died 18 January 1985
Georgie Stoll (7 May 1905 in Minneapolis, MN – 18 January 1985 in Monterey, CA) was a musical director, conductor, composer and jazz violinist, associated with the Golden Age of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals and performers from the 1940s to 1960s. Born George Martin Stoll, he was also later credited as George E. Stoll (sometimes without the middle initial).
The Trolley Song
Judy Garland
The Trolley Song
The Trolley Song
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Roger Edens
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Orchestra
