The Entrance Band (formerly called Entrance) is a band started by Guy Blakeslee (born April 29, 1981). Their style of music has been described as psychedelic rock or stoner rock.

Blakeslee was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland and first gained notice as a member of The Convocation Of.... He later left the band and moved to Chicago to pursue a solo career under the guise of the name Entrance. He performed regularly for the next 18 months at a bar called The Hideout, which eventually gained him the attention of Tiger Style Records.

Entrance toured with Sonic Youth, Devendra Banhart, Will Oldham, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dungen and Cat Power. Blakeslee has released his music through Tiger Style Records and Fat Possum Records, as well through his own record label, Entrance Records. The Entrance Band were chosen by Animal Collective to perform at the All Tomorrow's Parties festival that they curated in May 2011.