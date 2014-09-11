The Green PajamasFormed 1984
The Green Pajamas
1984
The Green Pajamas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Green Pajamas are a musical group from Seattle, Washington. They formed in the spring of 1984 when Jeff Kelly and Joe Ross recorded and released their first album, Summer Of Lust. They are probably best known for the regional hit single "Kim the Waitress".
The band released 33 albums between 1984 and 2014. The band has never been picked up by a major label.
The Green Pajamas Tracks
First Rain Of September
The Green Pajamas
First Rain Of September
First Rain Of September
The Secret Of Her Smile
The Green Pajamas
The Secret Of Her Smile
The Secret Of Her Smile
