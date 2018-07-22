Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk (born 31 October 1986), known mononymously as Iyanya, is a Nigerian recording artist and performer. He rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa, and is best known for his hit single "Kukere". He co-founded the record label Made Men Music Group with Ubi Franklin in 2011. He released his debut studio album, My Story, in 2011. It was supported by the singles "No Time" and "Love Truly". Desire, his second studio album, contained the singles "Kukere", "Ur Waist", "Flavour", "Sexy Mama", and "Jombolo". He won the Artist of the Year award at The Headies 2013. In October 2016, Iyanya announced via Instagram that he signed a record deal with Mavin Records after signing a management deal with Temple Management Company months before. He first announced his intentions to leave Made Man Music Group in July 2016.