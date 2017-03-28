Rawlins Cross
Rawlins Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6af2a05a-4cb0-45d9-8cd6-e0b82a06e0e8
Rawlins Cross Biography (Wikipedia)
Rawlins Cross is a Canadian Celtic band that formed in 1988 in Atlantic Canada. With members from Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Ontario, the band took its name from an intersection in St. John's, Newfoundland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rawlins Cross Tracks
Sort by
The Near Dearly Departed
Rawlins Cross
The Near Dearly Departed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Near Dearly Departed
Last played on
Mairi Nighean Alasdair
Rawlins Cross
Mairi Nighean Alasdair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mairi Nighean Alasdair
Last played on
French Painter / Drive Her Down
Rawlins Cross
French Painter / Drive Her Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
French Painter / Drive Her Down
Last played on
Rawlins Cross Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist