Manni Sandhu is a UK-based music director. He is most known for working with a number of Punjabi singers such as Manak-E, The Late Kaka Bhaniawala, Bakshi Billa, Prabh Gill, Lehmber Hussainpuri and many more. He released his debut album My Time in February 2012 which included his No. 1 single with Bakshi Billa "Sona", and smash hit song with Manak-E "Door Ni Kulne", as well as 6 further tracks that charted in the official UK Asian Music Download Chart. Since releasing his first album, he's worked with a number of singers such as Prabh Gill, and later released his third album which is titled Against All Odds in 2014.