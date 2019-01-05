Manni Sandhu
Manni Sandhu is a UK-based music director. He is most known for working with a number of Punjabi singers such as Manak-E, The Late Kaka Bhaniawala, Bakshi Billa, Prabh Gill, Lehmber Hussainpuri and many more. He released his debut album My Time in February 2012 which included his No. 1 single with Bakshi Billa "Sona", and smash hit song with Manak-E "Door Ni Kulne", as well as 6 further tracks that charted in the official UK Asian Music Download Chart. Since releasing his first album, he's worked with a number of singers such as Prabh Gill, and later released his third album which is titled Against All Odds in 2014.
Music Producer, Manni Sandhu introduces his latest collaboration with Jordan Sandhu.
Sardaar Bandey is Track of the Week
The No.1 Bhangra artist talks about his music, career and life, live in the studio.
Behind The Bhangra: Manni Sandhu
Manni Sandhu premieres his new single featuring Akhil and gives Bobby the first play
World Exclusive first play of 'Gani'
In Demand (feat. Navaan Sandhu)
Manni Sandhu
In Demand (feat. Navaan Sandhu)
In Demand (feat. Navaan Sandhu)
Special Edition
Manni Sandhu
Special Edition
Special Edition
Challa Part 2 (AN Presents: The Legalised Project, 02 Nov 2018)
Manni Sandhu
Challa Part 2 (AN Presents: The Legalised Project, 02 Nov 2018)
Challa Part 2 (AN Presents: The Legalised Project, 02 Nov 2018)
Gani
Manni Sandhu
Gani
Gani
Friday (feat. Manjit Pappu)
Manni Sandhu
Friday (feat. Manjit Pappu)
Friday (feat. Manjit Pappu)
