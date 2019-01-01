Stefan Obermaier
Stefan Obermaier Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Obermaier (born 8 January 1981) is an Austrian electronic musician, producer and DJ. Born in Schwarzach/Pongau in Salzburg, Stefan Obermaier lives and works in Vienna since 2001. He produces different house music styles, downtempo and electronica.
