Wolfgang AmbrosBorn 19 March 1952
Wolfgang Ambros
1952-03-19
Wolfgang Ambros Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Ambros is an Austrian singer-songwriter, most famously known for setting the then-new trend in the 1970s known now as Austropop. He is most famous for his song "Da Hofa" and "Schifoan".
