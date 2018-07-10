Dorothy DoneganBorn 6 April 1922. Died 19 May 1998
Dorothy Donegan
Dorothy Donegan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Donegan (April 26, 1922 – May 19, 1998) was an American jazz pianist and vocalist, primarily known for performing in the stride piano and boogie-woogie style. She also played bebop, swing jazz, and classical music.
