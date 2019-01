Hikashu (ヒカシュー) are a Japanese rock band led by pseudo-Kabuki vocalist, Makigami Koichi, known for their highly experimental music. They are often referred to by their alternative English moniker, Hikasu. The group's most recent album, Ikite Koi Chinmoku, was released in 2015.

