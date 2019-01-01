Joe ThomasUS jazz tenor saxophone player. Born 19 June 1909. Died 3 August 1986
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Vankert Thomas (June 19, 1909, Uniontown, Pennsylvania - August 3, 1986, Kansas City, Missouri) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.
