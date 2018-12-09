Jilted John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bjsf0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ad40e3c-62a1-46e4-b456-7c66b92daae0
Jilted John Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham David Fellows (born 22 May 1959 in Sheffield, West Riding of Yorkshire, England) is an English comedy actor and musician, best known for creating the characters of John Shuttleworth and Jilted John.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jilted John Tracks
Sort by
Going Steady
Jilted John
Going Steady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Going Steady
Last played on
Jilted John
Jilted John
Jilted John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Jilted John
Last played on
Jilted John - Gordon Is A Moron
Jilted John
Jilted John - Gordon Is A Moron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Jilted John - Gordon Is A Moron
Last played on
Paper Boy Song
Jilted John
Paper Boy Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Paper Boy Song
Last played on
Fancy Mice
Jilted John
Fancy Mice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Fancy Mice
Last played on
Baz's Party
Jilted John
Baz's Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Baz's Party
Last played on
Sharon's Song (original demo, incomplete, early 1978)
Jilted John
Sharon's Song (original demo, incomplete, early 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Jilted John (original demo, December 1977)
Jilted John
Jilted John (original demo, December 1977)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Jilted John (What's On, Granada TV, April 1978)
Jilted John
Jilted John (What's On, Granada TV, April 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsfj.jpglink
Jilted John Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist