Samuel Alexander Joseph West (born 19 June 1966) is a third-generation English actor, theatre director and voice actor. He has directed on stage and radio, and worked as an actor across theatre, film, television and radio. He often appears as reciter with orchestras and performed at the Last Night of the Proms in 2002. He has narrated several documentary series, including five for the BBC centred on events related to the Second World War.
Both Sides Now
Last played on
An American In England parts 1-4: i) London by Clipper, ii) Dover to London; iii) Ration Island; iv) Women of Britain
Last played on
I Can't Help It
Last played on
Morning Heroes
Last played on
An Ancient Music
Ensemble
Last played on
Henry V - A Shakespeare Scenario
Last played on
Henry V - A Shakespeare Scenario Compiled & Arr C Palmer - Agincourt
Orchestra
Last played on
Concrete For Orchestra
Last played on
Henry V A Shakespeare Scenario (arr. Christopher Palmer)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Morning Heroes
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2018-10-20T12:31:57
20
Oct
2018
Watford Colosseum, Watford
Shakespeare Lives
2016-04-23T12:31:57
23
Apr
2016
Shakespeare on Film
Southbank Centre, London
2016-04-04T12:31:57
4
Apr
2016
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: The Somme Remembered
Milton Court Concert Hall
2016-02-11T12:31:57
11
Feb
2016
19:30
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Sir Andrew Davis conducts Bliss
Barbican, London
2015-05-15T12:31:57
15
May
2015
19:30
Barbican, London
