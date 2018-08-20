Paul AndersonScottish fiddler
Paul Anderson
Braeriach
Paul Anderson
The Mar Gathering
Paul Anderson
The Kincraigie Hairst / The Stockmen / Anne Cromar Of Morpeth
Paul Anderson
Loch Muick / Ann Riordan's Fancy
Paul Anderson
Eleanor Henderson / Ali Napier
Paul Anderson
Jennifer Masson Hay
Paul Anderson
Pipe Jig / The Mighty Norman Anderson
Paul Anderson
The Beauty of Cromar Before Me
Paul Anderson
Farewell to St Kilda
Paul Anderson
Luskentrye
Paul Anderson
The Duke of Fife Set
Paul Anderson
Luskentyre
Paul Anderson
Balvenie/Alastream House/Douglas Lawrence/The
Paul Anderson
Black Velvet Band
Paul Anderson
Sally Gardens
Paul Anderson
The Shakkin' Briggie/Mr J H Alaexander/The Sh
Paul Anderson
Beinn Dubh/The Macleod Stone/The Harris Tweed
Paul Anderson
