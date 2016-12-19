Holly Sarah Throsby (born 28 December 1978) is an Australian musician and novelist. As a solo artist Throsby has issued six albums. She was nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Female Artist in 2006 for Under the Town (July 2006); and in the same category in 2008 for A Loud Call (July 2008). In 2011 she was nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Children's Album for See! (October 2010), her album of alternative children's songs. From August 2010 to the end of 2011 Throsby was a member of Seeker Lover Keeper, with fellow singer-songwriters, Sally Seltmann and Sarah Blasko. They released an album of the same name in June 2011, which peaked at No. 3 and was nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Alternative Album in that year.

Throsby's debut novel, Goodwood, was published by Allen & Unwin on 28 September 2016. Goodwood came in at #7 on ABC’s The Book Club’s Top Ten; and was #3 on Dymocks’ list of the Best Books of 2016. Goodwood has been since been shortlisted for an Indie Book Award, two Australian Book Industry Awards, two Sisters in Crime Davitt Awards, and a Ned Kelly Award. Her second novel, Cedar Valley, was published in September 2018.