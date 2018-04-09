Robert Steven Moore (born January 18, 1952), also known as R. Stevie Moore or RSM, is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter who pioneered lo-fi/DIY music. Often called the "godfather of home recording", he is one of the most recognized artists of the cassette underground, and his influence is particularly felt in the bedroom and hypnagogic pop artists of the post-millennium. Since 1968, he has self-released at least 200 albums, while about three dozen "official" albums (largely compilations) have been issued on various labels.

Born the son of Nashville A-Team bassist Bob Moore, Steven grew up in the 1960s listening to the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Mothers of Invention, and Jimi Hendrix. On his 16th birthday, he received a four-track reel-to-reel tape deck and began recording as a one-man band in his parents' basement in suburban Madison, Tennessee. The innovative manipulation of low-fidelity recording processes in his early albums defined his general aesthetic. With help from his uncle, he made his official label debut with 1976's Phonography, which was well-received in New York's punk and new wave circles. Although he is best known for "'60s-inspired power pop in the XTC vein," his body of work incorporates a variety of music genres, both popular and experimental, and his records are typically styled after freeform radio. He describes his prolific output as "a diary of sound".