Dezider Kardoš (* 23 December 1914 – † 18 March 1991), was Slovak composer, one of the main representatives of modern Slovak classical music. He was awarded the title National Artist in 1975, in 2006 was matriculated into the Gold Book of the Slovak Performing and Mechanical Rights Society (SOZA).

