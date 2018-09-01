Dezider KardošBorn 23 December 1914. Died 18 March 1991
1914-12-23
Dezider Kardoš Biography
Dezider Kardoš (* 23 December 1914 – † 18 March 1991), was Slovak composer, one of the main representatives of modern Slovak classical music. He was awarded the title National Artist in 1975, in 2006 was matriculated into the Gold Book of the Slovak Performing and Mechanical Rights Society (SOZA).
Violin Concerto, Op.51
Violin Concerto, Op.51
Violin Concerto, Op.51
